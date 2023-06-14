Logo
Ukraine reports small advances in 'extremely fierce' fighting
Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
KYIV : Ukraine reported incremental advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces on Wednesday in what it said was "extremely fierce" fighting.

In a post on Telegram messaging app, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the Ukrainian actions had had "partial" success.

In the past day, Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500 metres (220-550 yards) in various areas near the small eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350 metres in the direction of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.

"Our troops are moving in the face of extremely fierce fighting, and air and artillery superiority of the enemy," Maliar said.

She reported continuing fighting near the village of Makarivka in the direction of the southern port city of Berdyansk, and said battles were raging in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk in the Mariupol direction.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield situation. Russia has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains and President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that for now he saw no need for a new mobilisation of fighting personnel.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

