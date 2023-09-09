Logo
Ukraine says G20 summit declaration 'nothing to be proud of'
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears on a screen as he attends "Session II: One Family" at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

Published September 9, 2023
Updated September 9, 2023
KYIV : The Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Saturday the G20's joint declaration was "nothing to be proud of" and criticised it for not mentioning Russia.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko posted a screenshot of the relevant section of the joint declaration, with several pieces of the text crossed out in red and corrected with wording which reflects Ukraine's position that it is a victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.

"It is clear that the participation of the Ukrainian side (in the G20 meeting) would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation," he wrote on Facebook.

Despite his disappointment with the overall G20 text, Nikolenko thanked Ukraine's allies for doing their part to advance Ukraine's position in the declaration.

"Ukraine is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong formulations in the text."

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alexander Smith)

