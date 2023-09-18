Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack

Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukraine said on Monday it downed 18 Russian drones and 17 cruise missiles attacking its territory overnight.

Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight, Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram.

It added that all of the 17 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.