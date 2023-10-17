Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ukraine says it strikes Russia's military equipment near Luhansk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine says it strikes Russia's military equipment near Luhansk

A Kornet shell used by Ukrainian soldiers on a captured Russian Kornet missile launcher lies in the woods, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Kreminna, Luhansk, Ukraine March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

A Kornet shell used by Ukrainian soldiers on a captured Russian Kornet missile launcher lies in the woods, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Kreminna, Luhansk, Ukraine March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukraine's forces made successful overnight strikes on Russian airfields and equipment near the cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk in territory controlled by Russian forces, Ukraine's military said on Tuesday.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine made well-aimed strikes on enemy airfields and helicopters near the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk," the Ukrainian military's communication department said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow in Ukraine's southeast, said, however, that the strikes on Berdiansk were not successful.

"According to preliminary information, our air defence system successfully intercepted enemy rockets," Rogov said on the Telegram. "Information about victims and possible damage is being clarified."

Berdiansk is a port city in Zaporizhzhia on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Since the start of its counteroffensive in June, Ukraine has made frequent air attacks on Russia-controlled territory, aiming to destroy military equipment and undermine Moscow's war efforts.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Robert Birsel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.