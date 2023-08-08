Logo
Ukraine says Russian missile strikes on apartment buildings kill five in east
A view shows a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine August 7, 2023. Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site where a building was destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine August 7, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Published August 8, 2023
Updated August 8, 2023
KYIV : Two Russian missile strikes killed five people and injured 31 when they hit residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Monday.

Videos and pictures released by Ukrainian officials showed people sorting through the rubble including a badly damaged five-story apartment building. An ambulance was on the scene treating the wounded.

According to Klymenko, four civilians died in the first attack and Donetsk emergency official was killed during the second attack.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, Klymenko said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, later reported two more victims of Russian strikes in Kruhliakivka village in Kupiansk district.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

