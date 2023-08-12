Logo
Ukraine says two killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions
Ukraine says two killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions

FILE PHOTO: Exterior view of a heavily damaged apartment after what officials say was a Russian overnight shelling in Kherson, Ukraine August 7, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video. Telegram/Oleksandr Prokudin via REUTERS T

Published August 12, 2023
Updated August 12, 2023
KYIV : An elderly woman and a police officer were killed early Saturday by Russian shelling on a settlement in Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia in the south, Ukrainian officials said.

"This morning, around 5:10, the enemy fired on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi village in Kupiansk district. A residential building was damaged. A 73-year-old woman died," Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

In a separate attack on Orikhiv town in Zaporizhzhia region, one police officer was killed and 12 people, including four police officers, were injured, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

He said Russian troops used a guided aerial bomb.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of the Ukrainian reports.

Eastern parts of Kharkiv region and most of Zaporizhzhia region are directly adjacent to the front line, and Ukrainian forces have reported an increase in Russian attacks there in recent weeks.

Kharkiv regional authorities earlier this month announced the mandatory evacuation of civilians from settlements closest to the front line in Kupiansk district.

Ukrainian authorities said this week that Russia attacked a "civilian infrastructure object" in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians during its invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its 18th month and has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, the uprooting of millions and the destruction of Ukrainian towns and cities.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)

