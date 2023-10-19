Logo
Ukraine set to get ATACMS missiles on regular basis - foreign minister
Ukraine set to get ATACMS missiles on regular basis - foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference in Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference in Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
KYIV : Ukraine will receive U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles on a regular basis, its foreign minister said on Thursday, two days after Kyiv confirmed using them for the first time.

The White House said on Tuesday it had supplied Kyiv with ATACMS missiles and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces had used such missiles in action.

Kyiv had repeatedly requested the ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems), suggesting they could alter the course of the war with Russia.

Asked whether regular shipments and larger numbers of missiles were expected, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: "It means this."

"And this is a direct result of the agreement between President Zelenskiy and President Biden, reached in Washington during a personal meeting in late September," he said in televised comments.

It is not clear how many missiles have been already delivered. According to the New York Times, citing two Western officials, the U.S. had sent about 20 of them so far.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

