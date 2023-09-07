Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ukraine tycoon Kolomoisky is suspect in second criminal case - lawmaker
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine tycoon Kolomoisky is suspect in second criminal case - lawmaker

FILE PHOTO-Ukrainian business tycoon and one of Ukraine's most prominent billionaires Ihor Kolomoisky arrives at court, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv September 2, 2023. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-Ukrainian business tycoon and one of Ukraine's most prominent billionaires Ihor Kolomoisky arrives at court, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv September 2, 2023. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/File Photo

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukraine's anti-corruption agency is treating tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky as a suspect in a criminal investigation into embezzlement at lender PrivatBank, a lawmaker said on Thursday.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said in a statement that six people were suspected of embezzling 9.2 billion hryvnias (US$250 million) from the bank. It did not name them, but posted a blurred photo of a man resembling Kolomoisky.

"Well there we go: NABU has informed Kolomoisky of a note of suspicion," said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the lawmaker, citing the statement.

Reuters could not immediately reach the businessman, one of Ukraine's richest men, or his lawyers for comment.

Kolomoisky is a former owner of PrivatBank, which was nationalised in late 2016 as part of a clean-up of the banking system.

A court ordered Kolomoisky on Saturday to be held in custody for two months on suspicion of fraud and money laundering. It gave him the option of posting bail, but his lawyers said he would not do that.

In its statement, NABU said it has notified PrivatBank's "former ultimate beneficial owner" and five members of a group organised by him of suspicion of embezzlement.

It said the bank's ultimate beneficiary owner in January-March 2015 developed a plan to seize the bank's funds to further finance a controlled offshore company and increase his own share in the bank's capital.

(US$1 = 36.9200 hryvnias)

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Tom Balmforth)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.