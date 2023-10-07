Ukraine's Zelenskiy condemns 'terrorist attack' on Israel

KYIV : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday condemned what he called a "terrorist attack" on Israel after a surprise assault by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and backed the country's right to self-defence.

"Anyone who resorts to terror commits a crime against the world. Whoever finances terror is committing a crime against the world," he wrote on the social media platform X.

"The world must stand united and in solidarity so that terror does not attempt to break or subjugate life anywhere and at any moment."

Ukraine is currently fending off a full-scale invasion by Russia.

Zelenskiy added: "Israel's right to self-defence is unquestionable."

Separately the Ukrainian foreign ministry also condemned Saturday's attack, which combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; editing by Jason Neely)