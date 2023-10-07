Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskiy condemns 'terrorist attack' on Israel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine's Zelenskiy condemns 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

Published October 7, 2023
Updated October 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday condemned what he called a "terrorist attack" on Israel after a surprise assault by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and backed the country's right to self-defence.

"Anyone who resorts to terror commits a crime against the world. Whoever finances terror is committing a crime against the world," he wrote on the social media platform X.

"The world must stand united and in solidarity so that terror does not attempt to break or subjugate life anywhere and at any moment."

Ukraine is currently fending off a full-scale invasion by Russia.

Zelenskiy added: "Israel's right to self-defence is unquestionable."

Separately the Ukrainian foreign ministry also condemned Saturday's attack, which combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.