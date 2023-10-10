Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails 'good news' on air defence after talks in Romania
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails 'good news' on air defence after talks in Romania

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis in Bucharest, Romania, October 10, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis in Bucharest, Romania, October 10, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had "good news" on artillery and air defence supplies after talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, but gave no details.

"My main accent today was air defence. And I'm glad that Ukraine was heard by the Romanian side," Zelenskiy, who has been seeking more arms to defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion, told a joint press conference in the Romanian capital.

Zelenskiy also said everything possible should be done to prevent Russia turning part of the Black Sea or the Danube region into what he described as a maritime "dead zone".

Russia has pulled out of a deal that guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, and has been attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River.

Zelenskiy also touched on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, reiterating that he believed it was in Russia's interests to inflame war in the Middle East.

"We believe that Russia is one of those who helped and is behind these respective steps," Zelenskiy said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Tuesday that a suggestion by Zelenskiy on Monday that it was in Russia's interests to stoke war in the Middle East to weaken global unity had "absolutely no basis".

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.