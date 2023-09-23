Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries

Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo
Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries
FILE PHOTO: Sudan President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Published September 23, 2023
Updated September 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he held an impromptu meeting in Ireland's Shannon airport with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and that they discussed Russia-funded armed groups.

"We discussed our common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

He thanked Sudan, which is currently in the midst of a deadly civil war, for its support of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Russia's Wagner mercenary group has operated in Ukraine throughout Moscow's invasion. Western diplomats and media have said the group is also present in Sudan, although Wagner denied this.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.