Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges NATO Parliamentary Assembly to be united
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, joining via video conference speaks at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday October 9, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe/via REUTERS

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
COPENHAGEN : Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday told NATO's Parliamentary Assembly that now is not the time to withdraw from the international arena and called for Western unity in the face of global events.

"This is not the time to withdraw from the international arena into internal disputes. This is not the time to isolate ourselves. This is not the time to remain silent or pretend that the terror on one continent does not affect global affairs," Zelenskiy told the assembly via video link.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

