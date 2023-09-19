Logo
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits wounded soldiers in New York ahead of UN address
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a press conference with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (not pictured) in front of the presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 6, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
NEW YORK : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a New York City hospital on Monday ahead of his address to world leaders at the United Nations.

In his first in-person visit to the 193-member world body since Russia's February 2022 invasion, Zelenskiy is due to speak to the annual General Assembly of world leaders on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy traveled straight from the airport after landing in New York on Monday to Staten Island University Hospital, where Ukrainian soldiers have been treated for amputations.

After New York, he will travel to Washington, where he is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and members of Congress. In a post on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he also plans to meet military and business officials.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese and Don Durfee)

