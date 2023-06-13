Ukraine's Zelenskiy vows action on air raid shelters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed unhappiness on Monday at results of an inspection he ordered into all Ukrainian shelters after three people were killed when they were unable to access one during a Russian air strike in Kyiv.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said he had received summary reports on the shelters' "preparedness and unpreparedness" from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the minister for strategic industries, and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"The results, to put it mildly, are unsatisfactory," he said. "Relevant draft decisions will be prepared by Friday regarding those responsible and ensuring the proper level of protection for our people in all Ukrainian cities."

The deaths on June 1 caused a public outcry and a promise by Zelenskiy of a harsh response, which appeared aimed at Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who has clashed with him before.

Klitschko acknowledged he bore some responsibility but said others were also to blame, particularly allies of the president who had been appointed to lead the city's districts.

Kamyshin said on June 4 that nearly half of Kyiv bomb shelters inspected during an initial audit were closed or unfit for use.

