Ukrainian captain says 'deeply sorry' about Budapest boat accident that killed 27

BUDAPEST : The Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner told a Hungarian court on Tuesday that he was "deeply sorry" about a 2019 accident in which his boat hit and sank a much smaller boat on the Danube, killing 25 South Korean tourists and its two crew.

The court is expected to deliver a sentence later on Tuesday. The smaller tourist boat Mermaid, with 35 people on board, sank under a bridge during heavy rain.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori; Editing by Kim Coghill)