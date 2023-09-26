Logo
Ukrainian captain says 'deeply sorry' about Budapest boat accident that killed 27
A general view of the courtroom as Judge Leona Nemeth looks on, during the day of a trial, of the Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner, charged with gross negligence leading to mass casualties after his ship collided with a tourist boat on the river Danube, in Budapest, Hungary September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
BUDAPEST : The Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner told a Hungarian court on Tuesday that he was "deeply sorry" about a 2019 accident in which his boat hit and sank a much smaller boat on the Danube, killing 25 South Korean tourists and its two crew.

The court is expected to deliver a sentence later on Tuesday. The smaller tourist boat Mermaid, with 35 people on board, sank under a bridge during heavy rain.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori; Editing by Kim Coghill)

