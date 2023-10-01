Logo
Ukrainian drone injures one, damages building in southern Russia -governor
Published October 1, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
A Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday in the southern Russian region of Bryansk injured one person and damaged windows and the roof of an administrative building, the region's governor said.

The governor, Alexander Bogomaz, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the incident occurred in the town of Trubchevsk. Bogomaz earlier reported that a village in the region had been shelled by Ukrainian forces, damaging three homes.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

