Ukrainian drone struck Russian nuclear waste facility, ministry says

MOSCOW : A Ukrainian drone crashed into a nuclear waste storage facility at the Kursk nuclear power plant in western Russia on Thursday, damaging its walls, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that Kyiv must have known that its actions could have caused a full-scale nuclear catastrophe.

Moscow said on Friday that it had thwarted the drone attack in the country's south, where two news outlets said an explosion had damaged the facade of a warehouse storing nuclear waste.

