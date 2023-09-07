Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow, Rostov, Bryansk - RIA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow, Rostov, Bryansk - RIA

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Ukrainian drones were downed near Moscow, the southern Rostov region and the southwest Bryansk region in the early hours of Thursday, the RIA news agency cited Russian authorities as saying.

According to another news agency, TASS, three buildings were damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don and one person was injured when one of the drones crashed in the downtown area. Another drone in the Rostov region fell outside the city.

In Bryansk, debris from one of two destroyed drones shattered windows in a railway station building and damaged cars nearby, the Interfax news agency reported.

In the Moscow region, a drone was downed over the town of Ramenskoye southeast of the Russian capital, according to Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Several drones also struck a residential building in Enerhodar, a city in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, which is home to Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, Russian-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky said, adding that no one was wounded.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.