UK's Sunak says Russia targeted civilian cargo ship in Black Sea on Aug. 24
Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
LONDON :British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the Russian military had targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with "multiple missiles" on Aug. 24, citing declassified intelligence.

"Thanks to declassified intelligence, we know the Russian military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with multiple missiles on the 24th of August," Sunak said in an update to parliament on the G20 summit he attended in New Delhi.

Since Russia quit a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to safely export its grain via the Black Sea in July, Moscow has been accused by Ukraine of threatening civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

Both the United States and Britain had warned in July that Russia might expand its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M)

