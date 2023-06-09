Umno Youth protests against comedian Jocelyn Chia over MH370 joke, wants US to investigate her

KUALA LUMPUR — The youth wing of the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) protested on Friday (June 9) against American stand-up comedian Jocelyn at the United States embassy in Kuala Lumpur and handed over a note to the US States Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D. McFeeters.

Umno youth chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the wing is hopeful that the memorandum will be conveyed to the relevant authorities within the US government to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident is conducted and appropriate measures taken to address the situation.

“I appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to a prompt and satisfactory resolution," said Dr Akmal in the note.

“I trust that the US embassy will take the necessary steps to address this incident, foster cultural sensitivity, and uphold the values of mutual respect and understanding that are essential.”

Dr Akmal added that as an embassy representing the US, a country known for its commitment to diplomacy and inclusiveness, it is imperative to address this issue promptly and take appropriate action.

"I trust that the US embassy will take the necessary steps to address this incident, foster cultural sensitivity, and uphold the values of mutual respect and understanding that are essential to the relationship between our two nations," Dr Akmal said.

Among others who condemned Ms Chia, who was born in Singapore, included Transport Minister Anthony Loke who called her out over her remarks.

Mr Loke deemed what Ms Chia said as rude, insolent and inhumane, and that no one in their right mind would have done such a thing.

Ms Chia became an overnight sensation on social media for her disparaging cracks against Malaysia in a stand-up comedy skit on The Comedy Cellar, a US-based show that was aired on the internet.

In particular, her remarks about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that disappeared on March 8, 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with all 239 people on board presumed dead sparked a nationwide backlash here.

Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon also denounced Ms Chia and apologised to all Malaysians in a separate statement, adding that the New York-based performer is no longer a Singaporean.

Ms Chia, now a naturalised US citizen, had posted an 89-second video clip posted on her Instagram of an act where she joked that Malaysia is “still a developing country” far behind Singapore 40 years after being “dumped” in 1965.

She then made a crack about Malaysia not visiting Singapore because its airplanes “cannot fly”, which drew audible gasps from the live audience — which appeared to include some Malaysians based on the interaction during the show.

To that, Ms Chia said: “Why? Malaysian Airlines going missing not funny huh? Some jokes don’t land”.

She later told the audience that she would be getting a bad score on Yelp, an online review site, for her remarks, but shook it off saying Malaysians have no internet, which was met with laughter.

Many Malaysians, including high-profile individuals like popular comedian Harith Iskandar and radio personality Kudsia Kahar, also took to social media to denounce Ms Chia’s act. MALAY MAIL