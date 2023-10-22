UN agencies call for ceasefire and humanitarian access throughout Gaza

U.N. agencies called on Saturday for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access throughout Gaza after 20 trucks carrying a shipment of aid reached the enclave through the Rafah crossing.

"We call for a humanitarian ceasefire, along with immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access throughout Gaza to allow humanitarian actors to reach civilians in need, save lives and prevent further human suffering," the joint statement from the UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, WFP and WHO said.

"Flows of humanitarian aid must be at scale and sustained, and allow all Gazans to preserve their dignity."

