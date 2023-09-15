Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

UN aid chief says 'climate and capacity' to blame for Libya tragedy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

UN aid chief says 'climate and capacity' to blame for Libya tragedy

Displaced people receive food aid from private schools and parents from east of Libya, in the aftermath of the floods in Derna, Libya September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori/File Photo

Displaced people receive food aid from private schools and parents from east of Libya, in the aftermath of the floods in Derna, Libya September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori/File Photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA : The United Nations aid chief said on Friday that floods in Libya that have killed thousands of people in its worst natural disaster in modern history were due to the collision of "climate and capacity".

"In Libya, where access to Derna is still so difficult, where there are the compounding problems of the dam breaking, as well as the storm breaking from the sea, this is a tragedy in which climate and capacity has collided," Martin Griffiths told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

He said that the U.N. humanitarian office had sent a disaster coordination team of 15 people who had been redeployed from Morocco which suffered an earthquake last week.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and Emma Farge)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.