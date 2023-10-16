Logo
UN chief warns hostages, Gaza aid access should not be 'bargaining chips'
UN chief warns hostages, Gaza aid access should not be 'bargaining chips'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to members of the media prior to a U.N. Security Council meeting about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to members of the media prior to a U.N. Security Council meeting about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
UNITED NATIONS : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Sunday for Hamas to release hostages without conditions and for Israel to allow rapid and unimpeded humanitarian aid access to the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

"Each one of these two objectives are valid in themselves. They should not become bargaining chips and they must be implemented because it's the right thing to do," Guterres said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

