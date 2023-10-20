Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

UN humanitarian office in 'advanced' talks to ensure Gaza aid deliveries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

UN humanitarian office in 'advanced' talks to ensure Gaza aid deliveries

Egyptian members of the military sit in trucks as humanitarian aid from for Palestinians waits for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Al Arish airport, Egypt October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian members of the military sit in trucks as humanitarian aid from for Palestinians waits for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Al Arish airport, Egypt October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA : The United Nations humanitarian office said on Friday it was in advanced talks with all parties in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to ensure an aid operation into Gaza starts soon.

"We are in deep and advanced negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that an aid operation into Gaza starts as quickly as possible and with the right conditions," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"We are encouraged by reports that the different sides are nearing an agreement on the modalities, and that a first delivery is due to start in the next day or so."

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Miranda Murray)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.