UN humanitarian office in 'advanced' talks to ensure Gaza aid deliveries

GENEVA : The United Nations humanitarian office said on Friday it was in advanced talks with all parties in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to ensure an aid operation into Gaza starts soon.

"We are in deep and advanced negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that an aid operation into Gaza starts as quickly as possible and with the right conditions," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"We are encouraged by reports that the different sides are nearing an agreement on the modalities, and that a first delivery is due to start in the next day or so."

