UN Libya mission says will assess electoral laws

The United Nations Libya mission "will assess the implementability" of electoral laws issued by Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, it said in a statement on Friday, adding it had received a copy of the laws on Thursday.

The mission would work towards compromise "including on the formation of a unified government" and believes political solutions must be "consensual and implementable" to ensure a smooth electoral process, it said.

