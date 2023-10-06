Logo
UN Libya mission says will assess electoral laws
Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Aguila Saleh, United Nations Special Adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams and President of the High State Council of State (HSC), Khaled Al-Mishri, attend a High-level Meeting on Libya Constitutional Track at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
The United Nations Libya mission "will assess the implementability" of electoral laws issued by Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, it said in a statement on Friday, adding it had received a copy of the laws on Thursday.

The mission would work towards compromise "including on the formation of a unified government" and believes political solutions must be "consensual and implementable" to ensure a smooth electoral process, it said.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)

