UN rights body approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred after Koran burning
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator burns the Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden June 28, 2023. TT News Agency/Stefan Jerrevang/via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A poster depicting the Swedish flag lies on the ground, as Pakistani Shi'ite Muslim supporters of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) protest to denounce the desecration of Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Karachi, Pakistan July 2, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: An Iranian protester holds the Koran in his hand, during a protest against a man who burned a copy outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran July 3, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious and political party, burn a Swedish flag during a protest to denounce the desecration of Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Karachi, Pakistan July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious and political party, chant slogans as they gather during a protest to denounce the desecration of Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Karachi, Pakistan July 7, 2023. REUTERS/File Photo
Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
GENEVA : The United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday approved a contentious resolution on religious hatred in the wake of the burning of a Koran in Sweden.

The resolution was opposed by the United States and the European Union who say it conflicts with their view on human rights and freedom of expression.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favour, 12 voted against and seven countries abstained.

The motion, brought by Pakistan in response to last month's incident, were seeking to pass the resolution for the U.N. rights chief to publish a report on the topic and call on states to review their laws and plug gaps that may "impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred".

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Chopra)

