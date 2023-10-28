Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

UN rights chief raises alarm on 'possibly catastrophic' Gaza ground operation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

UN rights chief raises alarm on 'possibly catastrophic' Gaza ground operation

Smoke rises over Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke rises over Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA : The United Nations human rights chief on Saturday warned of "possibly catastrophic consequences" of large-scale ground operations in the Gaza Strip, where thousands have already died in Israeli air strikes.

"Given the manner in which military operations have been conducted until now, in the context of the 56-year-old occupation, I am raising alarm about the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza and the potential for thousands more civilians to die," Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

"Continued violence is not the answer."

Volker also called on the warring parties and all other states with influence in the region "to do all in their power to de-escalate this conflict".

Israel sent troops into Gaza on Friday night and has pledged to continue doing so to target tunnels and other infrastructure used by Hamas.

Israel had earlier made only brief sorties into Gaza during three weeks of bombardment in reprisal for attacks and abductions by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.