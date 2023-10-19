UN Sec Gen Guterres calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

CAIRO : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

"Gaza needs aid at scale and on a sustained basis," Guterres said during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

He called on Hamas to release the hostages it seized on Oct. 7, and on Israel to give unrestricted access for aid.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis, Writing by Clauda Tanios, Editing by Alex Richardson)