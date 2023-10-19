Logo
UN Sec Gen Guterres calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
CAIRO : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

"Gaza needs aid at scale and on a sustained basis," Guterres said during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

He called on Hamas to release the hostages it seized on Oct. 7, and on Israel to give unrestricted access for aid.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis, Writing by Clauda Tanios, Editing by Alex Richardson)

