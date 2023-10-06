Logo
US adds 42 Chinese entities to trade black list over Russia military support
FILE PHOTO: A staff member wearing a face mask walks past United States and Chinese flags set up before a meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
WASHINGTON : The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it is adding 42 Chinese companies to a government export control list over support for Russia’s military and defense industrial base.

Entities placed on the list supplied Russian firms linked to the Russian defense sector with U.S.-origin integrated circuits, the department said. Commerce said it is adding another seven entities in total from Finland, Germany, India, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Karen Freifeld and Mike Stone)

