US ambassador says Ukraine pilots training on F16s
FILE PHOTO: A general view of an F-16, on the day of a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Eindhoven, Netherlands, August 20, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sit in a F-16 fighter jet at Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, Denmark, August 20, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador in Ukraine Bridget A. Brink visits central railway, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo
Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said on Thursday that Ukrainian pilots were undergoing training in the United States on F-16 fighter aircraft, a key element on Kyiv's wish list to secure the weaponry it needs in its war against Russia.

The U.S. approved sending F-16s fighter jets to Ukraine from the Netherlands and Denmark in August once pilot training is completed.

"Ukrainian pilots are now training with the Arizona Air National Guard on F-16s," Ambassador Bridget Brink said on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is an essential part of building Ukraine's air defense. The United States is proud to work w/ European partners to support Ukraine against Russia’s brutal aggression."

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the 20-month-old war last June and has retaken a number of villages in the eastern and southern theatres, but at a much slower pace than a rapid advance through occupied northeastern Ukraine a year ago.

The country is still subject to missile and drone attacks striking infrastructure, including its power generating network, as well as other targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pledged to build an "F-16 coalition" and the Netherlands and Denmark have been among those taking the lead in offering to provide the fighters. Ukraine's air force is made up mostly of Soviet-era aircraft.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

