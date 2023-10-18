Logo
US analysis shows Israel not responsible for hospital explosion -White House
An injured person is taken into a hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, in this screen grab obtained from video, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Reuters

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WASHINGTON : A U.S. analysis of currently available data indicates that "Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday.

The assessment is based on the United States' analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a post on X, adding that the United States is continuing to collect information.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Paul Grant)

