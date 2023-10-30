US and Egypt commit to significant acceleration in aid to Gaza
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi committed to the significant acceleration of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning Sunday, the White House said.
The White House said Biden briefed Sisi on U.S. efforts to ensure the conflict does not expand in the region.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...