US and Egypt commit to significant acceleration in aid to Gaza
US and Egypt commit to significant acceleration in aid to Gaza

A general view of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson/File photo

A general view of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson/File photo

Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi committed to the significant acceleration of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning Sunday, the White House said.

The White House said Biden briefed Sisi on U.S. efforts to ensure the conflict does not expand in the region.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

