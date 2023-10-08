Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US to announce new assistance for Israel after Hamas attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US to announce new assistance for Israel after Hamas attack

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, as U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) speaks about the conflict in Israel, after Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades, while making a statement about the crisis, at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, as U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) speaks about the conflict in Israel, after Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades, while making a statement about the crisis, at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Washington will announce new aid and assistance for Israel on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding part of the motivation for Hamas' latest attack could have been disrupting a potential normalizing of Israel-Saudi Arabia ties.

The United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures, Blinken added in an interview with CNN.

Blinken said details of that U.S. assistance will be made later, as he labeled the attack on Israel as a "terrorist attack by a terrorist organization."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.