US to announce new assistance for Israel after Hamas attack

WASHINGTON : Washington will announce new aid and assistance for Israel on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding part of the motivation for Hamas' latest attack could have been disrupting a potential normalizing of Israel-Saudi Arabia ties.

The United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures, Blinken added in an interview with CNN.

Blinken said details of that U.S. assistance will be made later, as he labeled the attack on Israel as a "terrorist attack by a terrorist organization."

