US announces new family reunification parole process for some nationals of Ecuador
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
WASHINGTON : The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced a new family reunification parole process for certain nationals of Ecuador.

The new process is for certain nationals of Ecuador whose family members are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents and who have received approval to join their family in the United States, the department said in a statement.

"Specifically, Ecuadorian nationals and their immediate family members can be considered for parole on a case-by-case basis for a period of up to three years while they wait to apply to become a lawful permanent resident," the statement added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas)

