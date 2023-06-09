Logo
US announces re-parole process for Afghan nationals in the country
The seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen after a news conference in Del Rio, Texas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
WASHINGTON : The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new process on Thursday that will enable Afghan nationals to renew their parole and continue to live and work in the United States.

"The new process is streamlined and will be at no cost, and will provide for a two-year renewal of parole for qualifying individuals," the DHS said in a statement.

Afghan nationals are encouraged to pursue a permanent status in the United States for which they may be eligible, the DHS added.

"The renewal requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons and for a significant public benefit," the DHS said.

