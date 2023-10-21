Logo
US backs Canada in dispute with India over diplomats
FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Published October 21, 2023
Updated October 21, 2023
The U.S. State Department on Friday urged India not to insist on Canada reducing its diplomatic presence in the country after Ottawa pulled out 41 diplomats earlier this week amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.

"We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government’s demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Canada has alleged an Indian involvement in the June murder of Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India called a "terrorist." India denies the allegation.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kanishka Singh)

