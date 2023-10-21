US backs Canada in dispute with India over diplomats

The U.S. State Department on Friday urged India not to insist on Canada reducing its diplomatic presence in the country after Ottawa pulled out 41 diplomats earlier this week amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.

"We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government’s demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Canada has alleged an Indian involvement in the June murder of Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India called a "terrorist." India denies the allegation.

