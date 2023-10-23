Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US backs Philippines amid South China Sea clash with China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US backs Philippines amid South China Sea clash with China

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The United States stands with the Philippines in the face of what it called China's repeated "harassment" in the South China Sea, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday, describing China's actions as "dangerous" and "unlawful."

China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea as Chinese vessels blocked Philippine boats supplying forces there on Sunday in the latest of a series of maritime confrontations.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Josie Kao)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.