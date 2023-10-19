Logo
US calls on Sudan's paramilitary RSF to stop shelling civilian areas
People hold containers filled with food distributed by volunteers in Omdurman, Sudan, September 3, 2023. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
WASHINGTON : The U.S. is deeply concerned by reports that the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have intensified shelling in South Darfur and Omdurman, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted on April 15 over tensions linked to a planned transition to civilian rule. It has devastated the capital Khartoum and sparked ethnically driven attacks in Darfur.

The United States called on the RSF to immediately cease shelling of civilian neighborhoods and to protect civilians, Miller said. 

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Dan Whitcomb)

