Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US caver rescued in Turkey "blessed to be alive", but vows to keep caving
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US caver rescued in Turkey "blessed to be alive", but vows to keep caving

U.S. caver Mark Dickey, on a stretcher, is carried out of the Morca cave as his rescue operation comes to a successful end near Anamur in Mersin province, southern Turkey September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File photo

U.S. caver Mark Dickey, on a stretcher, is carried out of the Morca cave as his rescue operation comes to a successful end near Anamur in Mersin province, southern Turkey September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File photo

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL : An American caver rescued after being trapped underground in southern Turkey for 11 days said on Thursday he was blessed to be alive after suffering a gastrointestinal bleed while 1,040 metres deep - but that he would go on exploring caves.

Mark Dickey, 40, was rescued early on Tuesday after being trapped in the Morca cave in Mersin province's Taurus Mountains. He was transferred to Mersin City Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

"I really am blessed to be alive. It's been a tough time," Dickey said in a news conference at the hospital.

More than 150 cave rescuers from Turkey, Croatia, Italy and other countries worked to rescue Dickey from Turkey's third-deepest cave, and Dickey said he had never lost hope.

"I will definitely continue to explore caves. There is risk in all of life and, in this case, the medical emergency that occurred was completely unpredicted," Dickey said.

"Will I go back to Morca cave? I would love to."

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.