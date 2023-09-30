US Central Command captures Islamic State official in Syria raid - statement

:U.S. Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria on Sept. 28 capturing Mamduh Ibrahim al-Haji Shaykh, an Islamic State facilitator, Central Command said on Saturday.

Last week, the Central Command forces said it had captured Abu Halil al-Fad'ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, who was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region, during a raid on Sept. 25.

No civilians were injured or killed during the both operations, both Central Command statements said.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean and Marguerita Choy)