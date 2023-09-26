Logo
US Central Command forces capture Islamic State official in Syria after helicopter raid
US Central Command forces capture Islamic State official in Syria after helicopter raid

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
:The United States Central Command on Monday said its forces had captured an Islamic State official after conducting a helicopter raid in northern Syria on Saturday.

"Abu Halil al-Fad'ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, was captured during the raid. Al-Fad'ani was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region," the US Central Command said in a statement.

Troy Garlock, a spokesperson for the US Central Command, said: "The capture of ISIS officials like al-Fad'ani increases our ability to locate, target, and remove terrorists from the battlefield."

No civilians were killed or injured during the operation, the statement said.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)

