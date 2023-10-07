US charges ex-soldier for allegedly trying to give China defense information

U.S. authorities have arrested a former U.S. army sergeant and charged him for attempting to pass national defense information to China, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Joseph Daniel Schmidt, whose last duty post was Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, was charged with federal felonies for attempting to deliver national defense information and retention of national defense information, the Justice Department said in a statement.

