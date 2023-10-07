Logo
US charges ex-soldier for allegedly trying to give China defense information
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published October 7, 2023
Updated October 7, 2023
U.S. authorities have arrested a former U.S. army sergeant and charged him for attempting to pass national defense information to China, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Joseph Daniel Schmidt, whose last duty post was Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, was charged with federal felonies for attempting to deliver national defense information and retention of national defense information, the Justice Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Susan Heavey)

