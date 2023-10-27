Logo
US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilize ties, China's Wang says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
WASHINGTON : The United States and China have disagreements but they also share common interests, and the two countries need "in-depth" and "comprehensive" dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize bilateral relations, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday as he began his visit to Washington.

In brief remarks through an interpreter before his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department, Wang said he hoped his discussion with the top U.S. diplomat will be "constructive and forward-looking."

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Costas Pitas; Editing by Chris Reese)

