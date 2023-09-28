Logo
US, China talks gather momentum, paving way for Xi-Biden Summit- WSJ
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a reception dinner at the Great Hall of the People ahead of China's National Day in Beijing, China on September 28, 2023. Jade Gao/Pool via REUTERS

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
Beijing and Washington are paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Both sides are discussing a trip to Washington by Xi’s top economic-policy aide, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the report said citing people briefed on the matter.

Lifeng would be the most senior official to travel to the U.S. since President Biden took office, WSJ said, adding that planning is also under-way for China's top diplomat and foreign minister Wang Yi to visit Washington in October to prepare for a Xi summit with Biden.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)

