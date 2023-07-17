Logo
US chip lobby presses Biden to refrain from further China curbs
FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Published July 17, 2023
Updated July 17, 2023
:The U.S.-based Semiconductor Industry Association trade group on Monday called on the Biden administration to "refrain from further restrictions" on chip sales to China as chief executives from the biggest U.S. semiconductor firms planned to visit Washington this week to press their views on China policy.

The statement came in response to expected updates to a sweeping set of rules imposed in October to hobble China's chip industry and a new executive order restricting some outbound investment. Reuters reported last week that the chief executives of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc planned to meet with government officials to discuss their views on China policy.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Karen Freifeld in New York)

