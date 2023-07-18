Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US climate envoy Kerry meets China's top diplomat Wang Yi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US climate envoy Kerry meets China's top diplomat Wang Yi

US climate envoy Kerry meets China's top diplomat Wang Yi
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing, China July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Valerie Volcovici
US climate envoy Kerry meets China's top diplomat Wang Yi
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a Reuters interview at the "Petersberg Climate Conference" in Berlin, Germany May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo
Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met China's top diplomat Wang Yi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Tuesday, as part of his visit to the Chinese capital to rebuild mutual trust and restart momentum in joint efforts to combat climate change.

Kerry's third visit to China as U.S. climate envoy marks the formal resumption in top-level climate diplomacy between the two countries. The former Secretary of State is the third top U.S. official to visit Beijing in the past month.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.