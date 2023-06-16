Logo
US does not expect breakthrough in China ties from Blinken visit -Sullivan
US does not expect breakthrough in China ties from Blinken visit -Sullivan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
TOKYO : The U.S. does not expect any breakthrough in China ties during a visit there by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and a more significant diplomatic event for the U.S. will be a visit to Washington by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, said President Joe Biden's national security adviser.

Blinken on his visit to China would explain U.S. policy as the U.S. pursues "vigorous diplomacy" to manage tension between the world's two biggest economies, Jake Sullivan said at a briefing in Tokyo, where he was meeting counterparts from Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

Blinken will travel to Beijing on June 18 and 19, and Modi will be in Washington on June 22.

(Reporting by Yukiko Toyoda; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

