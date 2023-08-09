US dollar dips as China deflation pulls investors into risk assets

LONDON/NEW YORK : The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday after data showed the Chinese economy slipped into deflation last month, which raised the chances of China launching additional stimulus measures and nudged investors into risk assets.

Dollar selling by state-owned Chinese banks helped the yuan rally from a one-month low, dealers said. The Chinese central bank's stronger-than-expected exchange-rate fixing at 7.1588 per dollar before the open signalled its discomfort with the yuan's recent declines.

The greenback was last down 0.2per cent against the yuan at 7.2246.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against six others, slid 0.2per cent to 102.30, reversing Tuesday's rise.

The euro rose 0.2per cent to US$1.0978, while sterling dipped to US$1.2735.

European markets gained after equities tumbled the day before as the Italian government announced a surprise 40per cent windfall tax on banks.

Italy's finance ministry subsequently clarified that the one-off measure which targets gains from banks' higher interest rates, would not amount to more than 0.1per cent of their total assets. But the initial decision stripped 3.5per cent off major euro zone lenders' shares.

In China, the country's consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two years in July. Rather than lifting safe-haven appetite for the dollar, the figures reinforced the view that the Chinese government might take steps to underpin the economy with monetary stimulus.

"Risk aversion has receded enough to temper safety buying of the dollar. On top of that, the greenback's bounce this week has left it ripe for profit-taking ahead of tomorrow's inflation report," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Convera in Washington.

"Hopes that China's economy is slowing to the point that Beijing will be compelled to step up stimulus and Italy scaling back its windfall tax were better received by markets," he added.

Investors are now focused on Thursday's U.S. inflation data, which looms large in a market hungry for clues on the path for Federal Reserve policy.

For now, the data is likely to carry more weight for investors than a retreat in price pressures in China, said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

"The central bankers, whether it's the Fed, or the ECB (European Central Bank) or the Bank of England, are concerned about services prices and also about the overall tightness of the labor markets and that's not going to change because of what is going on in China," he noted.

There were also more dovish signals from Fed officials overnight, with Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker suggesting interest rates are high enough already, echoing the view of Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

The message has been far from uniform though, with Fed Governor Michelle Bowman saying on Monday further hikes are likely.

Money markets show most traders expect no change from the Fed at its policy meeting in September. There is just a 13.5per cent chance of a quarter-point rise, according to the derivatives market.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:06AM (1406 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.3100 102.5200 -0.20per cent -1.140per cent +102.5800 +102.2900

Euro/Dollar US$1.0993 US$1.0956 +0.35per cent +2.60per cent +US$1.0995 +US$1.0955

Dollar/Yen 143.3400 143.3750 -0.01per cent +9.34per cent +143.5250 +143.0000

Euro/Yen 157.60 157.07 +0.34per cent +12.33per cent +157.6200 +156.9200

Dollar/Swiss 0.8753 0.8758 -0.06per cent -5.34per cent +0.8783 +0.8733

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2747 US$1.2749 +0.00per cent +5.42per cent +US$1.2782 +US$1.2713

Dollar/Canadian 1.3427 1.3416 +0.08per cent -0.90per cent +1.3454 +1.3405

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6545 US$0.6545 +0.06per cent -3.93per cent +US$0.6571 +US$0.6527

Euro/Swiss 0.9621 0.9593 +0.29per cent -2.77per cent +0.9632 +0.9586

Euro/Sterling 0.8624 0.8593 +0.36per cent -2.49per cent +0.8627 +0.8590

NZ US$0.6066 US$0.6064 -0.12per cent -4.61per cent +US$0.6094 +US$0.6050

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.1890 10.2640 -0.71per cent +3.84per cent +10.2790 +10.1900

Euro/Norway 11.2053 11.2411 -0.32per cent +6.78per cent +11.2690 +11.1850

Dollar/Sweden 10.6647 10.7055 -0.04per cent +2.47per cent +10.7441 +10.6430

Euro/Sweden 11.7252 11.7298 -0.04per cent +5.16per cent +11.7590 +11.6841

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Brigid Riley; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Kirsten Donovan)