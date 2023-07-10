US dollar drops to three-week low as Fed rate hikes nearly done

NEW YORK : The dollar sank to a three-week low on Monday after comments by Federal Reserve officials reinforced market expectations that the U.S. central bank is near the end of its tightening cycle.

The Fed, however, is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points this month despite Friday's data showing U.S. job gains were the smallest in 2-1/2 years. The expected rate hike in July would follow a Fed pause in June.

Several Fed officials led by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Monday said the central bank likely will need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation that remains persistently high, but the end to its current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers, slid 0.3per cent to 101.98, a three-week low.

The euro rose to three-month peaks of US$1.0997 versus the dollar and last changed hands at US$1.0995, up 0.2per cent.

Against the yen, the greenback fell as low as 141.32 yen, the lowest since June 21. It was last down 0.6per cent at 141.335. It slid nearly 1.3per cent last Friday after U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 209,000 in June, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months.

"The weaker pressure on the dollar has ... been hard to square from a relative rates and growth standpoint," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in London.

"U.S. growth has outperformed expectations, while Europe and China have underperformed. I think the U.S. economy is stronger than we give it credit for," Nelson added.

Details in Friday's employment report reflecting persistently strong wage growth underscored market pricing of a further rate hike later this month, even if once-expected cuts later in 2023 now seem unlikely.

With U.S. nonfarm payrolls out of the way, attention turns to U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday. Expectations are for core CPI to have risen 5per cent on an annual basis in June.

Meanwhile, Norway's crown, the second-weakest performing currency in the G10 this year, strengthened after data showed core inflation continued to rise in June and hit a fresh record.

The Norwegian crown firmed against the dollar and euro following Norway's inflation data. The dollar was last down 1per cent at 10.493, while the euro dropped nearly 1per cent to 11.5363.

The Chinese yuan slumped against the dollar after weak inflation numbers in the world's second-largest economy.

Data on Monday showed factory-gate prices fell at the fastest pace in 7-1/2 years in June and consumer inflation was at its slowest since 2021, fueling hopes for further support measures from Chinese authorities.

The U.S. dollar was last little changed versus the offshore yuan at 7.230.

The weak Chinese data dragged down the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are often used as liquid proxies for the Chinese yuan.

The Aussie fell 0.2per cent to USUS$0.6677, while the New Zealand dollar reversed losses to trade 0.1per cent higher to USUS$0.6215.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:05PM (1905 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 101.9700 102.2900 -0.30per cent -1.469per cent +102.5600 +101.9700

Euro/Dollar US$1.0997 US$1.0969 +0.26per cent +2.64per cent +US$1.1000 +US$1.0944

Dollar/Yen 141.3050 142.2200 -0.65per cent +7.77per cent +142.9950 +141.2950

Euro/Yen 155.39 155.84 -0.29per cent +10.76per cent +156.6700 +155.3400

Dollar/Swiss 0.8855 0.8891 -0.41per cent -4.24per cent +0.8918 +0.8854

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2855 US$1.2841 +0.12per cent +6.31per cent +US$1.2857 +US$1.2751

Dollar/Canadian 1.3280 1.3279 +0.00per cent -1.99per cent +1.3304 +1.3269

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6676 US$0.6693 -0.25per cent -2.06per cent +US$0.6696 +US$0.6624

Euro/Swiss 0.9738 0.9750 -0.12per cent -1.59per cent +0.9762 +0.9739

Euro/Sterling 0.8552 0.8541 +0.13per cent -3.30per cent +0.8584 +0.8542

NZ US$0.6215 US$0.6209 +0.13per cent -2.09per cent +US$0.6218 +US$0.6167

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.4940 10.6230 -1.02per cent +7.14per cent +10.6730 +10.5150

Euro/Norway 11.5389 11.6479 -0.94per cent +9.96per cent +11.6920 +11.5383

Dollar/Sweden 10.7648 10.8193 -0.10per cent +3.43per cent +10.8695 +10.7660

Euro/Sweden 11.8386 11.8503 -0.10per cent +6.14per cent +11.8985 +11.8380

