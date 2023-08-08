US dollar gains broadly as risk sentiment turns sour after poor Chinese data

NEW YORK/LONDON : The U.S. dollar firmed across the board on Tuesday, garnering safe-haven bids, after a disappointing set of Chinese trade figures hurt the yuan and the Australian and New Zealand currencies, with European risk-sensitive currencies also sliding on the worsening global outlook.

The dollar index rose 0.6per cent to 102.69, moving further away from Friday's one-week low in the wake of a mixed U.S. jobs report, which pointed to a cooling but still resilient labour market. The greenback was on track for its best daily gain in about two weeks.

China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, data on Tuesday showed, with imports down 12.4per cent from a year earlier while exports contracted by 14.5per cent, in another sign of the country's faltering economic recovery and subdued global demand.

"There's an element of risk aversion. Pretty clearly, the data overnight was not so good, with very sluggish export data across Asia," said Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange, at Jefferies in New York.

"We're definitely at a place in the dollar smile where U.S. fundamentals are outperforming the rest of the world. And generally it's an environment for the dollar to sustain its rally," he added.

The offshore yuan fell to a five-week low of 7.2514 per dollar, and was last down 0.6per cent at 7.246. Its onshore counterpart hit a three-week low of 7.2225 per dollar.

The Aussie, a proxy for risk-sensitive currencies that is directly impacted by the yuan, weakened to USUS$0.6497 against the U.S. currency, its lowest since June 1. It last traded down 0.9per cent at USUS$0.6510. The New Zealand dollar dropped to USUS$0.6035, its weakest level in two months and was last down 1per cent at USUS$0.6041.

While currency moves had been minimal early in the Asian day, the greenback extended its gains in Europe and North America, as risk sentiment turned fragile and Wall Street shares sold off.

In other currencies, sterling fell 0.5per cent to US$1.2718, after a survey showed British retailers in July logged their slowest sales growth in 11 months.

The euro dropped 0.5per cent to US$1.0949, while the risk-sensitive Swedish and Norwegian crowns both tumbled against the dollar.

"Both SEK and NOK have had some good sessions, when they were supported by positive risk sentiment, but are for the opposite reason slightly on the defensive," said Jens Nærvig Pedersen, director at Danske Bank.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.4per cent to 143.095 yen.

Data on Tuesday showed that Japanese real wages fell for a 15th straight month in June on relentless price hikes, but nominal pay growth remained robust amid rising salaries for high-income workers and a broadening labour crunch.

All eyes are now on Thursday's U.S. inflation data, where expectations are for core consumer prices in the United States to have risen 4.8per cent on an annual basis in July.

China will report July inflation as well on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:52AM (1452 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.6400 102.0800 +0.56per cent -0.821per cent +102.8000 +102.0700

Euro/Dollar US$1.0946 US$1.1003 -0.52per cent +2.16per cent +US$1.1012 +US$1.0930

Dollar/Yen 143.0950 142.4600 +0.45per cent +9.15per cent +143.4300 +142.4200

Euro/Yen 156.63 156.75 -0.08per cent +11.65per cent +157.7400 +156.3600

Dollar/Swiss 0.8760 0.8729 +0.39per cent -5.23per cent +0.8782 +0.8721

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2719 US$1.2785 -0.52per cent +5.17per cent +US$1.2785 +US$1.2685

Dollar/Canadian 1.3475 1.3370 +0.79per cent -0.54per cent +1.3502 +1.3369

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6511 US$0.6574 -0.95per cent -4.47per cent +US$0.6576 +US$0.6497

Euro/Swiss 0.9587 0.9603 -0.17per cent -3.09per cent +0.9609 +0.9588

Euro/Sterling 0.8604 0.8602 +0.02per cent -2.70per cent +0.8625 +0.8604

NZ US$0.6046 US$0.6107 -1.01per cent -4.79per cent +US$0.6110 +US$0.6035

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.3070 10.1520 +1.80per cent +5.31per cent +10.3410 +10.1670

Euro/Norway 11.2860 11.1631 +1.10per cent +7.53per cent +11.3165 +11.1588

Dollar/Sweden 10.7255 10.5738 +0.89per cent +3.06per cent +10.7535 +10.5753

Euro/Sweden 11.7423 11.6382 +0.89per cent +5.31per cent +11.7637 +11.6350

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Samuel Indyk in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones, Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)